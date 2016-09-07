© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Garo to increase production capacity at Polish facility

Garo has decided to invest SEK 18.5 million (EUR 1.94 million) in its Polish factory to increase the production capacity.

The extension of the plant is expected to be finalised by September 2017 and will lead to more than a doubling of the production area. The factory in Poland and the Swedish production plant, located in Gnosjö, supplies the Garo Group with electrical distribution products and EV-chargers.



Stefan Jonsson, CEO of Garo comments: “We started production in Poland in 1997 and are very pleased with how operations have developed. We are now taking a further step and will invest to increase production capacity, increase the flexibility and improve profitability”.