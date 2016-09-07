© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Syntronic China signs cooperation agreement with electrical and electronic solution provider

Syntronic China signs a cooperation frame agreement with a world leading company, which is specialized in the area of electrification, automation and digitalization.

Syntronic will provide both in-house R&D and onsite consultancy services to our customer in the area of electrical and electronic solutions. Specifically, Syntronic China will take full responsibility of designing a control system that will be utilized in one of our customer's core product. The customer has also requested Syntronic to support product certification and high volume manufacturing.



The project is carried out as an in-house model and will be implemented by a Syntronic China team encompassing system, digital and hardware engineers. In addition, a professional onsite team, composed of senior hardware designers and PCBA layout engineers, is requested to support our customer's internal confidential projects.



The signing of the cooperation agreement has laid the foundation for an enhanced cooperation between the customer and Syntronic, and has opened up new possibilities for Syntronic to penetrate in industrial electronics and medtech industries.