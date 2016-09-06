© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

The explosion could get costly for SpaceX

Spacecom announced today that it is developing a plan of action following the loss of the AMOS-6 communication satellite due to the explosion of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad.

Israel’s Space Communication Ltd. Has reportedly said that it could seek USD 50 million or a free launch from SpaceX after its satellite was destroyed in the explosion of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, according to a Reuters report.



According to the report officials of the Israeli company said in a conference call with reporters during the weekend that followed the explosion that the company could also could collect USD 205 million from Israel Aerospace Industries, which built the AMOS-6 satellite.



In a press statement published on September 6, Spacecom says that the company’s management is reviewing the situation following the loss of the AMOS-6.



David Pollack, Spacecom CEO and president, stated, “Spacecom has crafted a plan of action which represents the foundation upon which we shall recover from AMOS-6’s loss. Our program includes, among other measures, exploring the possibility of procuring and launching a replacement satellite. Working quickly and efficiently, management is engaging with current and potential partners to move forward.”



Pollack continued, “Spacecom will serve all of its current and future financial commitments.”