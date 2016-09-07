© aydindurdu dreamstime.com Analysis | September 07, 2016
German component distribution: Remaining stable in Q2/2016
The member companies of the German electronic component distribution association FBDi e.V. report sales growth of 5.6% for the second quarter 2016; revenues totalled EUR 816 million.
In summary, the first six months of the year recorded an increase in turn-over of 7.7 perecent. Orders did not rise as strongly, increasing by 3.3 percent to EUR 809 Million in the second quarter 2016. The order increase across the first half of the year was still 5.4 percent.
The breakdown across the various technology fields remained stable. Semiconductors accounted for 70 percent of sales, rising by 5.3 percent to EUR 568 million. Next came passive components, which achieved sales of EUR 119 million, accounting for 15 percent of total revenues. With a 9.2 percent increase, passive components performed well above average. Electromechanical component sales totalled EUR 78 million, achieving a growth of 1.2 percent. The power supply segment grew most strongly, increasing by 13.4 percent. Its sales revenues of EUR 21.0 million represented 2.6 percent of the total.
"There are many indications that the third quarter will again deliver positive results for German distributors," commented FBDi Chairman Georg Steinberger. "All in all, the German economy has remained relatively stable under uncertain conditions. Despite the fact that the impact of a Brexit is only slowly beginning to take shape, other critical issues remain or occur: the Chinese economy is missing its own expectations; the situation in Turkey has added another factor of uncertainty; other BRIC states like Brazil or India walk through their own set of difficulties; all of them add to potential risks for Germany as an export nation. How long the German economy will be able to successfully fend off these problems remains to be seen. We can but hope that policy-makers and business leaders approach the problems with calmness and common sense."
