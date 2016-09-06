© autoliv

Autoliv and Volvo to dive into autonomous driving

Operating within the automotive sector and not dabbing into autonomous driving is not really an option anymore. And Volvo and Autoliv are now joining forces to develop next generation autonomous driving software.

Autoliv – who develops and manufactures automotive safety systems – and car maker, Volvo Cars, have signed a letter of intent to form a new jointly-owned company which will focus on developing autonomous driving software.



Considering that both companies hail from Sweden, it comes as no surprise that the planned new company will be headquartered in the Swedish automotive hub of Gothenburg. The company will start with a strong workforce of 200 – taken from both companies – which will increase to over 600 in the medium term. The company is expected to start operations in early 2017.



Once finalized, the joint venture will be a new entrant in the growing global market for autonomous driving software systems. The new company – which has yet to be named – will develop ADAS and AD systems for use in Volvo Cars and for sale exclusively by Autoliv to all car makers globally, with revenues shared by both companies.



Autoliv will be the exclusive supplier and distribution channel for all the new company's products towards third parties, except Volvo Cars which will source directly from the new company.



Jan Carlson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President of Autoliv, said: “There are no two companies that can claim to have done more for automotive safety worldwide than Autoliv and Volvo. This new company is a recognition of the fact that autonomous driving is the next step to transform road safety.”



Håkan Samuelsson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Volvo Car Group, said: “By combining our know-how and resources we will create a world leader in AD software development. This means we can introduce this exciting technology to our customers faster.”



Image: To the left; Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Autoliv, and to the right; Håkan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Volvo Car Group.