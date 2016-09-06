© autoliv Electronics Production | September 06, 2016
Autoliv and Volvo to dive into autonomous driving
Operating within the automotive sector and not dabbing into autonomous driving is not really an option anymore. And Volvo and Autoliv are now joining forces to develop next generation autonomous driving software.
Autoliv – who develops and manufactures automotive safety systems – and car maker, Volvo Cars, have signed a letter of intent to form a new jointly-owned company which will focus on developing autonomous driving software.
Considering that both companies hail from Sweden, it comes as no surprise that the planned new company will be headquartered in the Swedish automotive hub of Gothenburg. The company will start with a strong workforce of 200 – taken from both companies – which will increase to over 600 in the medium term. The company is expected to start operations in early 2017.
Once finalized, the joint venture will be a new entrant in the growing global market for autonomous driving software systems. The new company – which has yet to be named – will develop ADAS and AD systems for use in Volvo Cars and for sale exclusively by Autoliv to all car makers globally, with revenues shared by both companies.
Autoliv will be the exclusive supplier and distribution channel for all the new company's products towards third parties, except Volvo Cars which will source directly from the new company.
Jan Carlson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President of Autoliv, said: “There are no two companies that can claim to have done more for automotive safety worldwide than Autoliv and Volvo. This new company is a recognition of the fact that autonomous driving is the next step to transform road safety.”
Håkan Samuelsson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Volvo Car Group, said: “By combining our know-how and resources we will create a world leader in AD software development. This means we can introduce this exciting technology to our customers faster.”
-----
Image: To the left; Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Autoliv, and to the right; Håkan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Volvo Car Group.
Considering that both companies hail from Sweden, it comes as no surprise that the planned new company will be headquartered in the Swedish automotive hub of Gothenburg. The company will start with a strong workforce of 200 – taken from both companies – which will increase to over 600 in the medium term. The company is expected to start operations in early 2017.
Once finalized, the joint venture will be a new entrant in the growing global market for autonomous driving software systems. The new company – which has yet to be named – will develop ADAS and AD systems for use in Volvo Cars and for sale exclusively by Autoliv to all car makers globally, with revenues shared by both companies.
Autoliv will be the exclusive supplier and distribution channel for all the new company's products towards third parties, except Volvo Cars which will source directly from the new company.
Jan Carlson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President of Autoliv, said: “There are no two companies that can claim to have done more for automotive safety worldwide than Autoliv and Volvo. This new company is a recognition of the fact that autonomous driving is the next step to transform road safety.”
Håkan Samuelsson, President & Chief Executive Officer of Volvo Car Group, said: “By combining our know-how and resources we will create a world leader in AD software development. This means we can introduce this exciting technology to our customers faster.”
-----
Image: To the left; Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Autoliv, and to the right; Håkan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Volvo Car Group.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments