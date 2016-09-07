© Rohde Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz installs first ATSC 3.0 SFN transmitter network

Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), a privately owned broadcasting company in South Korea, has opted for an SFN-based transmitter network from Rohde & Schwarz featuring a 1+1 passive reserve configuration with ATSC 3.0.

SBS plans to set up a terrestrial TV network across Seoul and broadcast the upcoming Winter Olympics, which will be hosted in Pyeonchang in 2018, in ultra high definition (UHD).



The Rohde & Schwarz solution includes R&S THU9 liquid-cooled transmitters with 5 kW and 2 kW, respectively. The SFN transmitter network is expected to be in operation in November 2016 on Kwanak, Namsan, Yongmoon and Gwanggyo Mountains.



SBS chose Rohde & Schwarz because of the company’s high technical expertise and long-standing professional support with TDMB, ATSC 1.0 and FM transmitters. During the initial evaluation phase, SBS already used Rohde & Schwarz transmitters to conduct SFN trials with the new ATSC 3.0 standard, a press release states.