Fideltronik: a new strategy to go in hand with 30 years in business

Polish EMS provider, Fideltronik, recently had its 30th anniversary – and Evertiq had the opportunity to have a sit down with the company to discuss its new strategy, further group development and future acquisitions.

"The anniversary of 30 years of activity was the right fmoment to define the new targets groups for Fideltronik. Our foregoing strategy was to build a leading position via comprehensive services for the electronic industry market by building long-term relationships with our customers by offering the high quality and flexibility of our services. And I think we had successfully achieved this. Moving forward our aim is to play a leading role in the Industry 4.0 revolution where our actions will correspond to new market trends and changes. I would like that new strategy became ambitious challenge for a whole company," Zbignies Fidelus, founder of the company, told Evertiq.The company has already started implementing the new strategy process by enforcing its own capabilities; adding new production areas, machinery/equipment as well as new hiring new highly qualified personnel. Taking a leading position in the 4.0 revolution would require the company to continue investing and focus on improving and extending in its service portfolio – this includes areas like electronic design, testing systems, automation and software. To achieve this goal, further extensions of production and design areas in Krakow, Gdańsk and Sucha Beskidzka will be implemented by 2020. The company's engineer headcount in these locations is also set to pass 500.A crucial part of a new strategy are further acquisitions. Recently the company invested in ANT Solutions, a young Krakow-based software company specializing in complex solutions for production optimization."We intend to close acquisitions both in Poland as well as in high-cost regions. Acquired companies either would became for us a footprint on new markets or enforce Group's capabilities and competence range We have on our radar mainly production and design companies, however we are open also for other possibilities," said Zbigniew Fidelus.An important element of the strategy is also the widely increased cooperation with start-ups, an example of which is the company's cooperation with Estimote an Silvair. The company is also working on developing a friendly ecosystem for start-ups.