© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

GE wants Swedish Arcam – offering more than €600 million

GE Sweden Holdings AB – a Swedish company within the GE Aviation operating unit – has made a public cash offer to the shareholders of Arcam.

GE is offering SEK 285 (EUR 29.86) in cash per share, which corresponds to a total offer value of SEK 5.85 billion (EUR 613.59 million).



The Board of Directors of Arcam unanimously recommends that the shareholders of Arcam accept the offer made by GE



Completion of the offer is conditional upon GE becoming the owner of more than 90% of the total number of shares in Arcam and the receipt of all necessary regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, approvals and competition authorities.