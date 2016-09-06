© ra2studio dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 06, 2016
Camtek reorganises its digital printing activities
Camtek has made the decision to reorganise its current mode of operation with respect to its functional inkjet technology (FIT) activity.
As part of this change, Camtek will cease supporting the four Gryphon systems currently installed at customer sites, and will re-focus on creating the next generation of digital printer. What this will do is allow Camtek to reduce the run-rate of this activity from USD 5.5 million to approximately USD 2.5 million, annually. Camtek estimates that the development of the next generation printer will take approximately 18 months.
Rafi Amit, Camtek’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Based on feedback we gathered from the four customers that have been evaluating the Gryphon system and in order to increase the addressable market, we have decided that there is a need for a significant redesign of the system, the process and the ink. This will enable us to better gear the technology to market requirements. Our contacts with customers and potential customers over the past few years, underscore that there is a huge market opportunity, and we continue to believe that the digital printing technology is superior to the current processes used by the PCB industry, and that it is ultimately the future for this industry. At the same time, we realize that the penetration process and market education will take longer than previously anticipated”.
Continued Mr. Amit, “Our decision to cease supporting our four current Gryphon systems and focus on the development of the next generation of digital printer will allow us, once the development is completed, to return to the market more effectively. Additionally, our FIT team will operate much more efficiently, as their efforts will focus solely on pure R&D activities without the need to support systems at distant customer sites. During this period, we will also continue our efforts to seek a strategic investor and build alliances with leading ink manufactures.”
Rafi Amit, Camtek’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Based on feedback we gathered from the four customers that have been evaluating the Gryphon system and in order to increase the addressable market, we have decided that there is a need for a significant redesign of the system, the process and the ink. This will enable us to better gear the technology to market requirements. Our contacts with customers and potential customers over the past few years, underscore that there is a huge market opportunity, and we continue to believe that the digital printing technology is superior to the current processes used by the PCB industry, and that it is ultimately the future for this industry. At the same time, we realize that the penetration process and market education will take longer than previously anticipated”.
Continued Mr. Amit, “Our decision to cease supporting our four current Gryphon systems and focus on the development of the next generation of digital printer will allow us, once the development is completed, to return to the market more effectively. Additionally, our FIT team will operate much more efficiently, as their efforts will focus solely on pure R&D activities without the need to support systems at distant customer sites. During this period, we will also continue our efforts to seek a strategic investor and build alliances with leading ink manufactures.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments