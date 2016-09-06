© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Saab delivers simulation system to Polish military academy

Saab has received the first order, under a two-year agreement recently signed with the General Tadeusz Kosciuszko Military Academy of Land Forces in Wroclaw (WSOWL), Poland, to deliver a high fidelity Tactical Engagement Simulation System (TESS).

This initial order will provide the future officers with a proven, off-the-shelf and technically advanced training system which offers unrivalled interoperability options within NATO and beyond, whilst providing the capacity for long-term system growth.



With this system, WSOWL can conduct realistic combat training using small arms and anti-tank weapons laser simulators and evaluate the results of exercises.



"We look forward to working closely with the Military Academy of Land Forces to enhance their training flexibility. With this agreement and order for training systems, the WSOWL will have a market-leading live training system that will improve their training capability greatly. We will deliver a modern system that enables a wide range of training scenarios and highest realism," says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab business area Dynamics.