© cacaroot dreamstime.com

Another offer for Swedish Haldex

Swedish automotive supplier Haldex has received another takeover offer – this time from a German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles.

Knorr-Bremse AG has made a public takeover offer for all shares in Haldex. Knorr-Bremse is offering SEK 110.00 per Haldex share, which is 10.0 per cent higher than the offer made by ZF Friedrichshafen AG of SEK 100.00 per share.



This is the third public offer for Haldex that has been announced since 14 July 2016, which the Haldex Board considers as evidence of the company’s strong position and successful strategy, the company states in a press release.



The Swedish company will evaluate the offer and announce its opinion once the evaluation is completed.