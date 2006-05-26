C&D Technologies appoints industry veteran to Global Sales and Marketing role

C&D Technologies Power Electronics Division has appointed Tony Abrantes to the position of VP Global Sales and Marketing. The vacancy was created by the recent appointment of Brian Crowe, formerly VP Global Sales and Marketing, to the role of General Manager for the company's Tuscon / Nogales Business Unit.

A graduate of Boston University, Tony will be based at C&D's Mansfield, Massachusetts facility. He has an extensive background in the sales, marketing and management of power electronics products. He also has comprehensive knowledge and experience in the area of power semiconductors.

Before joining C&D Technologies, Tony was employed as a Sales Director for International Rectifier. Prior to that, he held senior level sales positions at both Artesyn Technologies and Power One.

Commenting on the new appointment, William Bachrach, VP and GM, C&D Technologies Power Electronics Division said: “Tony has the experience and knowledge relevant to our power sector that our entire organisation will benefit from. With his appointment, our position as a leader in the power conversion marketplace will continue to accelerate.”