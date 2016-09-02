© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Plexus teams up with Indiana Integrated Circuits

EMS provider Plexus and Indiana Integrated Circuits are teaming up to develop a quilt packaging production assembly process.

The Neenah-based manufacturer will provide microelectronic design, assembly and test for IIC’s proprietary “Quilt Packaging” microchip integration technology.



Ronnie Darroch, Regional President – Americas and Senior Vice President of Plexus’ Global Manufacturing Solutions, commented, “As a result of the evolution and sophistication of our Customers’ products, we continuously identify ways to advance our capabilities. The unique aspect of the Quilt Packaging platform is its versatility in supporting multiple applications for advanced microelectronics design and assembly, while positively impacting overall system performance, form factor and price. We are excited to team with Indiana Integrated Circuits to support the development of a production level Quilt Packaging assembly process. This technology aligns well with our already existing Microelectronics capabilities and strengthens our ability to continue to provide differentiated, leading-edge services, to our Customers.”



Quilt Packaging technology enables electronic systems to be combined in order to allow for companies to design smaller, more efficient products that consume less power. Multiple industries including, defense, aerospace, communications and supercomputing have expressed interest in this technology.



Jason Kulick, President and Co-Founder of Indiana Integrated Circuits, commented “We are pleased to be working with Plexus to continue our momentum revolutionizing microchip interconnect and packaging through our patented Quilt Packaging technology. Plexus’ ability to provide a Quilt Packaging assembly process that is complimentary to their already existing comprehensive Product Realization Value Stream means that our customers will have access to a full supply chain solution from wafer foundry to system assembly and test.”