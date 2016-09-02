© pichetw dreamstime.com

Hanza strengthens the its cluster concept in China

Swedish EMS provider, Hanza, is coordinating the production plants in China according to the group's cluster concept, and is also strengthening the local management.

Hanza Holding AB, has two production plants outside Shanghai, China. In order to further enhance the support to customers in need of local production in China, the management of the plants are being coordinated in accordance with the company’s cluster concept. As a new manager, Hanza has recruited Marco Gentili, brings with him experience of running business in China.



"It's a very engaging mission to lead Hanzas business in China," said Marco Gentili, Manager Hanza China, "The possibilities are numerous and there already exits a good foundation on which the business can be further developed."



Hanzas cluster concept is to coordinate various manufacturing technologies in geographical areas, which are important to the company’s customers. The cluster concept has been strengthened in Europe and now actions are made in China.



"Rethinking is needed because of the manufacturing map has changed," said Erik Stenfors, CEO Hanza. "In China, production decreases for Europe, while production for the local market increases. We are developing a structure for manufacturing flow in China, which combined with the Europe manufacturing flow creates high customer value. "