Kitron receives orders worth approx. 18M NOK

Through its subsidiary Kitron Microelectronics AS in Røros Kitron has received new orders from the Norwegian company Q-Free ASA in Trondheim. The orders cover both industrialisation and production of toll road transponders for deliveries to several new markets.

Orders received for deliveries in Q2 and Q3 are worth approx. 18 million NOK. Deliveries have already started.



"Kitron Microelectronics AS is an important contract manufacturer of Q-Free transponders, and has on several occasions been our partner for industrialisation projects. We are pleased with their capabilities and flexibility, and it was natural for us to award Kitron Microelectronics AS these orders", says Geir Ove Kjesbu, CEO with Q-Free ASA.



"These orders confirm our position as preferred supplier of transponders and industrialisation services to Q-Free ASA. We are pleased to hold this position, and look forward to further developing and strengthening our cooperation to contribute to make both companies even more competitive in our markets", says Leif Tore Smedås, President with Kitron Microelectronics AS.



The cooperation between Q-Free ASA and Kitron Microelectronics AS also includes other products which Kitron Microelectronics AS is manufacturing for Q-Free ASA. The new orders were anticipated as Q-Free continues to win contracts in new markets.