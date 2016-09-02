© kritchanut dreamstime.com

NEXTracker acquires BrightBox Technologies

NEXTracker, a Flex company, is acquiring BrightBox Technologies, Inc., a provider of predictive modeling software and machine-learning technologies.

This adds a first mover capability for advanced diagnostics and real-time control of solar tracking systems to NEXTracker. The added capability will deliver accelerated commissioning time and increased energy yield of the company's systems globally.



“This acquisition amplifies NEXTracker’s software engineering resources, including the addition of cofounders Allan Daly and Dr. Francesco Borrelli, a renowned expert in modeling and predictive control software systems,” said NEXTracker CEO Dan Shugar. “The team has a rich history in the optimization of complex energy efficiency systems, advanced control of autonomous vehicles, and development of other pioneering feedback-based software.” Shugar added



“This acquisition furthers our strategy to enable smart and connected solutions for the renewable energy market,” said Scott Graybeal, SVP, Flex Energy Solutions. “By integrating the Intelligence of Things™ in our services and solutions, we will transition the dialogue from kilowatts to kilowatt hours and solar power plant cash flow gains.”



The new technology is being integrated with Flex’s Connected Intelligence platform, empowering NEXTracker’s global fleet (over 4 gigawatts spanning five continents) with a scalable and modern software stack for predictive control and performance optimization.



“We’re thrilled to join NEXTracker; the synergies between our teams and parent company Flex – in solar and systems optimization – are tremendous,” said BrightBox founder Rob Koch. “Our technology delivers automated commissioning and value optimization of high-value, industrial-scale application solar PV power plants.”