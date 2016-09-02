© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Compal's Polish facility gets a new owner

Compal Electronics has concluded an agreement to transfer ownership of Compal Electronics Europe sp. z o. o., an LCD TV manufacturing factory located in Wroclaw Poland, to Vestel Ticaret A.Ş of Turkey (Vestel).

There are still some things to get in order before everything falls into place. The completion of the transfer is expected to happen in the forth quarter of 2016, after obtaining necessary approvals from relevant authorities and conditions are met.



Given the changing environment in the European market, Compal expect to reach better cost performance and operational flexibility through this transaction. In the future, Compal will continue to cooperate with major channels, new branding, and work with local manufacturers to supply the European market, the company states in a press release.



Looking forward, Compal will continue to expand its TV and display market with more new IoT linking and Smart TV design to enhance its product offering, value-add to customer, and enhance the overall profitability