Enics: New General Managers for Enics Sweden

To strengthen operations in Sweden, Enics has appointed new General Managers for both business units in Sweden.

Mr. Peter Back will take over the role of General Manager for Enics Malmö business unit as of today, 1 September. Mr. Anders Hynén will be taking the role as General Manager of Enics Västerås business unit, effective from 1 October 2016.



Mr. Peter Back has broad experience in the EMS industry since 1997. Since he joined Enics in 2005, he has held several leading positions within Enics Group. Mr. Back will take the responsibility as the General Manager of Enics Malmö on 1 September.



Mr. Anders Hynén has worked in several leading positions within recognized OEMs, and will join Enics Västerås as General Manager on 1 October. He holds Ph.D. and MSc degrees in Industrial Engineering.



Mr. Leif Johansson, the previous General Manager of Enics Sweden in Malmö and Västerås, will be retiring after 11 years of holding different leadership roles in Enics and 38 years in the electronics industry.