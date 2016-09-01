© amphenol invotec

Amphenol Invotec adds new machinery at its Tamworth facility

Amphenol Invotec has commissioned a new Pluritec Inspecta Combo HPL X-Ray drill with complete automation, from Viking Test for its facility in Tamworth.

The Inspecta Combo HPL combines 4 machines in 1 system. The “One Step X-Ray drilling & Routing” function will perform, via X-Ray system, panel target detection and deformation compensation (linear, non-linear rotation, offset and scaling) and direct drilling or routing. Optical alignment capability further enhances registration options for specialised applications.



Large panel format capability falls in line with Invotec’s ongoing investment to increase panel size capability across all manufacturing areas, the company states in a press release



Tim Tatton, General Manager of Amphenol Invotec, commented on the new machine: “We specialize in complex, high layer count, high reliability PCBs, which means that we are increasingly working with thin and varied materials, including variable copper weights. Registration challenges are ever tighter and this machine will give us a significant step forward in driving yield improvements and through automation reducing cycle time & costs, which is good news for Amphenol Invotec and our customers.”