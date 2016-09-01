© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 01, 2016
3i – the new majority owner of the Schlemmer Group
With the execution of the contract signed in May 2016, 3i is new majority owner of the Schlemmer Group. The international investment manager has acquired the stake from the previous majority owner Hannover Finanz.
Josef Minster, CEO Schlemmer, said: "We are absolutely convinced that 3i is the ideal partner to take Schlemmer to the next level. Together with 3i, we will continue our success story."
Ulf von Haacke, Managing Director, Germany at 3i commented: “We are looking forward to work with Schlemmer in the spirit of a cooperative partnership. Together with the management team, we will drive the company’s growth and further enhance Schlemmer’s global footprint, particularly through internationalization in Europe, Asia and North America.”
In future, research and development will play an even more important role at Schlemmer, while the company is today already acknowledged as a global innovator for technological connection, cabling, safety and protection solutions. "With ground-breaking innovations we will strengthen our future competiveness, particularly in the further development of extrusion components as well as in the area of injection mouldings and in the optimisation of our production processes", Josef Minster said.
The objectives of Schlemmer will continue to remain as ambitious and growth-oriented as before. Under the guiding concept “ONE SPIRIT 2020”, the annual turnover is expected to increase to almost EUR 500 million in 2020, and the number of employees to grow by 300 to about 3'000, the company states on a press release.
"With our new investor 3i, we have every reason to be very optimistic about the future. Schlemmer will continue to remain faithful to its Upper Bavarian roots and, at the same time, become an even more globally operating technology partner for the automotive industry and other growth industries", Josef Minster said.
