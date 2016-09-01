© everythingpossible dreamstime.com

Infineon adds new members to security network

ESCRYPT and GlobalSign joins Infineon's Security Partner Network with smart factory solutions.

Both companies offer dedicated security solutions for Industry 4.0 applications based on OPTIGA Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs) from Infineon Technologies AG. The ISPN is a network of leading security players who offer hardware-based security to IoT device manufacturers and service providers.



Industry 4.0 – also referred to as industrial internet – combines embedded system technologies with smart processes to raise overall production efficiency. At its core are smart factories connecting industry and production value chains. They must be protected adequately, as security breaches could lead to espionage and theft of intellectual property or cause massive production downtimes.



As part of the ISPN, ESCRYPT provides a cryptographic Key Management Solution adapted for embedded systems. Among these are Infineon’s automotive microcontroller AURIX, industrial controller XMC and secure elements OPTIGA Trust and OPTIGA TPM. In the industrial field, ESCRYPT’s Key Management Solution safeguards industrial control systems (PLC) from software-based attacks originating outside or inside the plant.



GlobalSign’s Identity and Security Solution allows Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to embed robust device integrity and authentication features into their devices. The provisioning of the devices during the manufacturing stage is integrated with a cloud-based or on-premise hosting service. The crypto co-processor safely stores a private key, allowing users to identify the origin of the device and prevent counterfeit products from connecting to their system. Once in operation, a secured connection can be established with a company’s system using the certificate and private key on the device.