Isola names former Micron executive as new CFO

Isola has appointed Ken Rizvi as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Rizvi succeeds Interim CFO Donald Colvin, who will continue to serve on Isola’s board of directors.

Jeff Waters, Isola’s CEO said, “We look forward to Ken joining Isola at this exciting time in the company’s operational and financial transformation. His industry background and previous senior leadership roles in the technology industry make him distinctly qualified to serve as our Chief Financial Officer.”



Rizvi joins Isola from Micron, where he served as vice president of finance and corporate treasurer. Prior to Micron, Rizvi was treasurer and vice president of finance at ON Semiconductor. He also served as an associate with Technology Crossover Ventures, a leading private equity and venture capital firm focused on growth technology companies, and as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley in New York City and Menlo Park, California.