© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Saab's radar system acceptet by ANS CR

Saab’s new SR-3 surface movement radar system has been formally accepted by the Air Navigation Services of the Czech Republic (ANS CR) for full operational use at Václav Havel airport Prague.

Saab was awarded the contract to install a new Surface Movement Radar (SMR) system at Václav Havel airport Prague in March of this year. In less than five months, Saab has successfully completed the installation and optimization of the system and has now received final acceptance sign-off.



“The programme has been executed quickly and effectively. The SR-3 was built from the ground up with a focus on performance and simplified maintenance and installation. This was achieved through close co-operation with our partner, ANS CR,” said Anders Carp, head of Saab business unit Traffic Management within business area Surveillance.



The SR-3 radar delivers critical situational awareness and safety in all weather conditions. It will be used for the detection of non-cooperative targets -- including aircraft, ground vehicles, and other obstacles - and integrated into the existing Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control Systems (A-SMGCS) system at the Prague airport. The SR-3 provides both a digital ASTERIX CAT240 and analogue video output, allowing it to serve as a drop-in replacement for aging radar installations. With the SR-3, customers can control costs and incrementally upgrade their existing systems.