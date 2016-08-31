© baloncici dreamstime.com

Assa Abloy will establish R&D unit in Krakow

Swedish Assa Abloy, working in the field of door opening solutions, will set up a new R&D-unit.

It is the Warsaw branch of the global security equipment producer, ASSA ABLOY Poland sp. z o.o., that will open a new R&D unit in Krakow.



The new office will be located in Krakow Special Economic Zone. The unit will focus on the development of electromechanical solutions for security and access control applications. Assa Abloy intends to employ 58 people at the new centre.