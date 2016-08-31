© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

NewCloud Networks inks with Arrow

NewCloud Networks, a cloud computing and communications provider, announced it has entered into an agreement with Arrow Electronics.

Under the agreement, Arrow's U.S. value-added reseller (VAR) community will be able to package and sell NewCloud Protect and NewCloud Replication, Veeam-powered backup and disaster recovery services hosted on NewCloud Infrastructure across 10 locations in the U.S.



"Our collaboration with NewCloud Networks further strengthens Arrow's capabilities in the backup and disaster recovery space," said John Austin, director of strategic partnerships for Arrow's Enterprise Computing Solutions business. "NewCloud Protect and Replication give our VAR community hosted, Veeam-based solutions to use as a foundational element in building their cloud practice."



"We are very excited to work with Arrow," added Sam V. Kumar, founder and president of NewCloud Networks. "With our reliable, redundant and best-of-breed cloud backup and disaster recovery solutions, and Arrow's global reach, we will be able to help companies of all sizes modernize and eliminate their backup and disaster recovery challenges. Add in our ultra-low latency nationwide network and the possibilities are endless!"