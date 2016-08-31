© designersart dreamstime.com

Altium reaches a record $100 million in sales

Altium achieved another record full year result for fiscal 2016. Worldwide revenue grew by 17% to USD 93.6 million and sales increased by 22% to reach USD 100.4 million.

This top-line growth combined with Altium’s operating leverage resulted in the company achieving profit before tax (PBT) of USD 24.6 million (up 14%) and EBITDA of USD 27.4 million (up 21%). Altium expanded its EBITDA margin to 29.3% in fiscal 2016 from 28.3% in fiscal 2015.



Altium’s Board and Systems revenue grew to USD 78.8 million with the America’s region leading the way by growing 14% in this segment. Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems revenue grew by 29% worldwide to USD 9.9 million. Altium’s new Makers and Content segment achieved USD 4.5 million in revenue during fiscal 2016. Makers and Content revenue was comprised primarily of revenue from Octopart, which Altium successfully integrated following its acquisition in September 2015.



Altium’s CEO, Mr Aram Mirkazemi commented “Altium’s financial performance over the last twelve months reflects our commitment to the execution of our ‘line & length’ strategy. Altium has delivered another year of double-digit growth and expanded its profit margin to a record high. This performance places the company well on track to achieve and to exceed its previously stated target of USD 100 million revenue in fiscal 2017. This sets us up well to confidently pursue our new goal of USD 150 million in PCB design software revenue and USD 200 million in total revenue by 2020 to claim market leadership in PCB design and early traction in the larger and emerging systems design market”.