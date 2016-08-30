© volvo

Volvo’s looking for 400 new engineers in Sweden

Volvo Cars is launching one of the largest engineering recruitment drives in the company’s history as it boosts the development of next generation safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies.

The company plans to recruit around 400 engineers in the next twelve months, primarily in the area of software development. The majority of these new recruits will be based at the company’s R&D headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.



Furthermore, the company is opening a research & development centre in the university town of Lund in southern Sweden, where the first 35 employees will already start as of September.



With the recruitment drive, Volvo aims to further strengthens the automotive cluster in Western Sweden and establishes it as an emerging hub for automotive software engineering. Volvo is investing heavily in new technologies in the areas of autonomous driving, active safety and electrification, underlining the need for the constant recruitment of top-notch software engineering talent.



Earlier this month, Volvo announced a new partnership with ride-sharing company Uber, to jointly develop the next generation of autonomous driving cars. The company also announced earlier this year that it would launch autonomous driving pilot projects in London and China, following on the launch of the Drive Me pilot project that will start in Gothenburg next year.



In terms of electrification, Volvo will offer a plug-in hybrid variant on every new model as it replaces its entire product portfolio in the coming years. It will also introduce the first of several fully electric vehicles by 2019.



“Volvo is an industry leader in the area of autonomous drive technology and electrification, as well as the undisputed leader in automotive safety,” said Peter Mertens, Senior Vice President for Research & Development at Volvo Cars. “We have the strong ambition to retain and extend that leadership, so we need to ensure that we capture the best engineering talent out there. This new recruitment drive is a reflection of that ambition.”