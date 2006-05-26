Flextronics launch SigASN

Flextronics Software Systems (formerly Hughes Software Systems) has launched SigASN, a signaling framework for developing the WiMax Forum defined ASN Gateway.

FSS' SigASN, a platform-independent software-signaling framework, enables Telecom Equipment Manufacturers (TEMs) to quickly develop ASN Gateway, a key component for enabling mobility in WiMax networks. FSS SigASN, based on 802.16e specifications, provides a modular control plane implementation and open interfaces for user plane (Fast Path) integration.



WiMax has already established itself as a next generation technology with ideal credentials in the broadband wireless space for point-2-point applications. Moving forward, the transition from IEEE 802.16d to IEEE 802.16e is inevitable. However, the challenges that accompany this transition are not just higher data rates and radio bandwidth efficiency, but a plethora of issues related to handoffs, roaming and authentication within a WiMax network. This necessitates the need of an ASN Gateway, which addresses the complexities related to mobility.



Elaborating on the launch of SigASN WiMax Mobility framework, Mr. Suresh Kabra, Assistant Vice President & Head of Products, Flextronics Software Systems, said, "WiMax is rapidly gaining momentum as it enables delivery of next generation IP based services to users."



"FSS SigASN is the first of its kind, complete signaling solution for the WiMax Forum defined ASN Gateway and can be used to deliver full mobility solution in a WiMAX (802.16e) network. SigASN will enable innovative TEMs to gain early mover advantage in the Wireless Mobile Broadband space," he added.



FSS SigASN solution will help TEMs rapidly develop a complete ASN Gateway of the required network configuration over a platform of their choice, by integrating the WiMAX standard's based software control plane solution from FSS. In addition, FSS specializes in offering customization and integration services that enable the development and creation of a complete ASN Gateway solution, including the fast path engine.