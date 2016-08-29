© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Sharp interested in OLED partnership with Japan Display

The recently acquired company has expressed that it wants to cooperate with panel maker Japan Display in the developing of next-gen OLED displays.

According to Japanese Nikkei, Sharp president, Tai Jeng-wu, told the paper and other media that the company wants to partner with Japan Display in order to counter Chinese and South Korean rivals.



Sharp is planning to spend some USD 1.95 billion to develop OLED displays – with the help of investments from Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn. The company will start – if the plan holds – to mass-produce the displays in 2018; however, securing the manufacturing equipment might prove difficult as its South Korean rivals are active in the investment in the technology, the report concludes.