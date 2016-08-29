© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Leoni’s planning two new plants in Serbia

German wiring systems manufacturer Leoni is reportedly planning to invest about EUR 22 million in order to expand its manufacturing operations in Serbia.

In order to increase its manufacturing capabilities, the company is planning to build two new manufacturing facilities in Prokuplje and Doljevac, where the German company already operates two factories, according to a report in SeeNews.



The report states that the German company would receive state support of EUR 5.5 million, and that has promised to create at least 1’000 new jobs – a number that would grow to more than 5’000 in three years when both new plants would be operational. The state-support deal also states that Leoni cannot reduce the number of employees over a five-year period.



The two new manufacturing facilities would produce cable systems for brands such as BMW, Jaguar and Land Rover, the report concludes.