JUKI partners with ETEK Europe

JUKI Automation Systems and ETEK Europe Ltd. bundle their competences in order to strengthen their local presence in the markets of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

As the new sales partner and distributor for the complete JUKI product portfolio, ETEK Europe Ltd., can train customers directly "on site" at its 14'000 square-meter Technology Center in Prestwick, Scotland.



Mike Nelson, Managing Director of ETEK Europe Ltd expressed; “ETEK has already been working with JUKI in other countries for 5 years, and is extremely proud to add JUKI equipment to our product portfolio for UK & Ireland. JUKI equipment has the lowest cost of ownership in their market and this is very attractive to our UK & Irish customer base. We have also just invested in some demo JUKI equipment which UK & Irish customers can come and view in our Technology Centre… most definitely exciting times ahead.”



Jens Mirau, General Director of JUKI Automation Systems Europe, is also very pleased about this news: “With ETEK Europe Ltd, we have a proven, strong partner at our side, who has been actively successful for us as a distributor in other countries. I am really looking forward to a close cooperation in order to intensify the support for our customers.”