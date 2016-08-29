© toyota

Toyota opens new Lexus parts distribution center in Atlanta

Toyota Motor Sales, USA has officially opened a new parts distribution center (PDC) in Lithia Springs, Georgia.

The new Atlanta PDC will employ up to 30 employees in 107'000 square feet of space. Stocking approximately 43'000 Lexus parts, the facility will serve 27 Lexus dealers in the Southeast, primarily in Atlanta, as well as a five state area that includes Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee.



“The Atlanta PDC will improve service and support for Lexus dealers in the area, as it incorporates best practices learned at other PDCs,” said Jason Brown, Operations Manager for Toyota’s Service Parts and Accessories group. “With same-day service in select metro areas and overnight delivery service by the next business day, we can help our dealers get Lexus Genuine Parts to our customers faster and with more service options.”



The Atlanta PDC offers Lexus dealers a way to place a parts order at the end of the business day and have them delivered before the start of business the next morning. The PDC will also offer same-day service in some select areas where dealers can place an order in the late morning and either pick up the part at the PDC or at a centralized meeting point. With this service, dealers can have a Lexus vehicle back on the road the same day with minimal inconvenience to the customer.