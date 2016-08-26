© nano dimension

Nano Dimension supplies 3D printer to Israeli defense company

Nano Dimension's subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies, has supplied the first DragonFly 2020 system designated for 3D circuitry and PCBs to a defense company in Israel.

The system has been delivered for evaluation purposes and is expected to be installed at the partner’s site in the coming days.



To date, Nano Dimension has proven its capabilities of printing multilayer electric circuits in lab conditions. With the first supply of the DragonFly 2020 system for testing, Nano Dimension marks yet another milestone for the company and marks the first key step towards the potential commercialization of Nano Dimension’s products.



"We are proud to have reached this important milestone,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “Supplying our first system to a beta partner is a tremendous achievement for Nano Dimension and the electronic industry. Nano Dimension set an ambitious goal to develop a revolutionary product that – until now- did not exist in the market, based on advanced technology that combines hardware, nano-chemistry and software. Today, only two years since our first fundraising and since our shares began trading on the TASE, we mark this important milestone of supplying our first system to a beta partner, enabling them to print multilayer electric circuits in several hours. We look forward to completing production of more printers destined for additional partners and customers in Israel and around the world."