Apple shows off new iMac

Apple has unveiled its next generation of the iMac G5, at the Apple Expo 2004 in Paris. It is the first iMac to be powered by the high-speed G5 processors, used in its Power Macs, and is touted as the world's thinnest desktop computer.

The new iMac G5, which begins shipping worldwide mid-September, features the high-performance G5 processor and a stunning new design that integrates the entire computer right into its 17- or 20-inch flat panel display. The iMac G5 packs a complete computer system into a mere two inches of depth — the world’s thinnest desktop computer, with a G5 processor running up to 1.8 GHz.



"Just like the iPod redefined portable digital music players, the new iMac G5 redefines what users expect from a consumer desktop," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing in his keynote speech.