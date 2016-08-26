© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Fewer layoffs than feared at Fideltronik Sweden

Evertiq has previously reported that Polish EMS-provider Fideltronik would lay off 75 employees in Sweden. However, it seems like there will be fewer terminated than issued.

A total of 75 people were given notice at Fideltronik in Herrljunga, Sweden. The biggest customer had chosen to place their production with Fideltroniks Polish operations instead of the Swedish facility. However, it is now clear that 55 people is made redundant.



Johan Holm, Fideltronik Sweden’s CEO told Radio P4 Sjuhärad that several companies have shown interest in hiring those who now becomes redundant.