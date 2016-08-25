© bahar bostanci dreamstime.com

SAF-Holland withdraws all-cash offer for Haldex AB

SAF-Holland is withdrawing its offer to acquire Swedish Haldex AB in light of a higher offer announced by another bidder on 4 August 2016.

The acceptance period for the Offer ended on 24 August 2016. Completion of the Offer was, among other things, conditional upon the offer being accepted by Haldex' shareholders to such an extent that SAF-Holland would become the owner of shares representing more than 90 % of the outstanding shares in Haldex. This condition has not been satisfied. Thus, SAF-Holland decided to withdraw the Offer.