Incap: half year revenue increased by 35% from last year

Incap's revenue for January-June amounted to EUR 17.9 million, showing an increase of 35% year-on-year (1-6/2015: EUR 13.3 million) and being 3% higher than in the latter half of the year 2015 (7-12/2015: EUR 17.3 million).

The growth was mainly caused by the increased demand in the Indian factory the company states. Also the revenue of the Estonian factory increased.



The operating profit (EBIT) for January-June amounted to EUR 2.2 million, improving remarkably when compared with the corresponding period last year (EUR 1.5 million). The operating profit margin for the report period amounted to 12%, which is generally considered to be a good level in the business of electronics manufacturing services. Net profit for the period was EUR 1.3 million (EUR 0.8 million).



“Our business performance showed a positive trend during the first half of the year. Both revenue and operating profit were in line with our expectations. Strong performance in Indian operations continues and also the factory in Estonia has now really got off the ground, said Ville Vuori, President and CEO of Incap. "Our production portfolio is at the moment showing remarkable variations monthly and quarterly. This is causing seasonal fluctuations both in profitability and in the working capital need. Along with the growing business the relative impact of seasonal fluctuations will be decreasing."