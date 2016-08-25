© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen

Ultra completes divestment of ID cards business to LDC

Ultra confirms that the divestment of its global ID cards business to private equity firm LDC is now complete.

Ultra divested its ID card business to LDC for a cash consideration of GBP 22 million, and has now received US regulatory approval and the transaction has been completed.



Following the divestment Ultra Electronics ID will operate as Magicard Ltd.