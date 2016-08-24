© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Boeing delivers AH-64E Apache training system to South Korea

Boeing has delivered to the Republic of Korea an Apache Longbow Crew Trainer that the country’s Army air crews will use to prepare for the AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters that Boeing begins delivering later this year.

The system uses the Apache’s flight software and matured flight and avionics simulation models to create an accurate training environment that increases mission readiness.



“The AH-64 Apache helicopter is a critical force multiplier to the U.S. Army and customers around the world,” said Randy Nielson, U.S. Army Apache Program Management Office lead for operator training devices. “The Longbow Crew Trainer is an invaluable asset that will enable Korean Army AH-64 aviators to train and sustain aircraft systems, flight and tactical tasks, increasing their combat effectiveness while reducing risk to the soldier.”



Boeing will provide two years of training and maintenance on the system. The delivery completes one portion of South Korea’s $1.6 billion order for 36 Guardian helicopters and training and logistical support.



“As the original equipment manufacturer, Boeing is uniquely positioned to offer customers the most comprehensive and immersive training systems available for our platforms,” said Dwight Brandon, Apache Training Systems program manager. “Customers know that Boeing can help them train their people and support their aircraft to affordably maintain mission readiness for many years.”