AWS Electronics investment in Slovakia manufacturing centre

AWS Electronics Group, one of Europe’s specialist electronics manufacturing services providers, has announced a further significant expansion at its low cost manufacturing centre in Námestovo, Slovakia.

The GBP 1 million investment – AWS’ third phase of development at the site - almost doubles the available production space enabling a second automotive line to be located at the facility.



Revenue growth at the Slovakia plant is now growing at around 25% year on year, and while the automotive sector is one of the main conributors to growth and a major driver for the expansion, other sectors such as lighting, scientific instrumentation, medical and general industrial are also showing healthy growth.



Comments AWS Electronics’ CEO Paul Deehan: “Our strategy of continually investing and exspanding our Slovakian facility in a region which is physically close to significant existing and potential new customers is working very well. Education in Slovakia generally and locally in Námestovo is of a very high standard, so our workforce there is extrememly capable and well qualified. They are working to world class manufacturing methods, procedures and international accreditations that are standardised in our Uk site also. Nine years ago we started with 12 people at small facility in Slovakia 2km from where we are now located – now we have 250 staff and they are excited to be working with state-of-the-art production and test equipment, which is the same as the resource available at the UK plant and operated using a central, company-wide, real time manufacturing control system.”