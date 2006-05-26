PB-Technik Selected by BP<br>as New Distributor for Germany

BP Microsystems, a leading supplier of device programming systems worldwide, announces that it has chosen PB-Technik to represent its equipment throughout Germany.

Founded in 1987, PB-Technik operates as a distributor of surface mount technology products, which include chip processing, optical inspection, component feeding, and labeling. Its qualified engineers also provide technical support and consultation to its customers.