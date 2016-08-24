© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Teleplan, DHL and Sky Deutschland open a new European distribution center

The new facility follows the signing of a new five-year contract between DHL and Sky Deutschland.

Teleplan, DHL and Sky Deutschland today opened a new 13’600 square meters. distribution and reverse supply chain center at Panattoni Park Cheb, in the Czech Republic. The opening of the new center creates 200 new jobs.



Based on a new five-year contract between DHL and Sky Deutschland, DHL Supply Chain, in cooperation with other partners, will provide standard storage services, inbound and distribution for Sky Deutschland. The contract also covers reverse logistics and customer service, which Teleplan will carry out, and value-added services such as packaging, labelling and correspondence with customers.



The new distribution center provides Sky Deutschland’s over 4.6 million customers with a wide range of different hardware items such as set-top boxes, smartcards, hard drives, and WLAN modules that are delivered by a parcel service to customer households, retail partners, as well as hotels and sports bars in Germany and Austria.



“The convenient location on the Czech-German border will make distribution significantly faster. Items outbound in the evening have to be at their destination the next morning. For picking up urgent orders, in some cases we have at most one hour,” says Filip Budík, Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain Czech Republic and Hungary.



Teleplan will deliver high quality screening, objective automated testing and refurbishing services directly in the warehouse in Cheb. “Our solutions can be provided and managed remotely from anywhere and are no longer linked to Teleplan’s own physical footprint. Increasingly we are bringing our ‘in hub’ solutions to the premises of our customers, forward logistics partners or any relevant other third party location and demonstrate that we are the right partner to drive improvement and speed of processing home entertainment devices,” says Charles Stewardson, President, EMEA region at Teleplan.



“Over the last few years, Teleplan has distinguished itself with a high level of innovation spirit and operating excellence. In combination with DHL’s expertise as a worldwide leader in logistics, we are well prepared to realize efficiency improvements while taking the customer experience to another level at our new hub in Cheb. Furthermore, we make a positive impact on the environment by reducing our carbon footprint,” says Dr. Sebastian Hauptmann, Executive Vice President Operations at Sky Deutschland.