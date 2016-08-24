© baloncici dreamstime.com

Mellanox expands Asia-Pacific Presence

Mellanox Technologies, a supplier of end-to-end interconnect solutions for data centre servers, cloud and storage networking solutions, is opening its new APAC headquarters and solutions centre in Singapore.

The Company’s new APAC headquarters will feature a technology solution centre for showcasing the latest technologies from Mellanox, in addition to an executive briefing facility. The solution centre will feature the innovative solutions enabled by latest Mellanox technologies including HPC, Cloud, Big Data, and storage.



The first of its kind in the region for Mellanox, the joint office and hi-tech solutions centre is located in Suntec City Tower 3, and is expected to be fully operational by November this year. The new APAC headquarters will house business and R&D teams to accelerate the region's revenues and solutions development around Mellanox’s interconnect technology.



Citing the centrality of Singapore, maturity of tech adoption in the market and strong talent pool as some of the primary reasons behind the investment, Mr. Foo went on to say key markets for the company include Singapore, Japan, India, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, as well as emerging markets across Southeast Asia.



“With this operational expansion, we intend to focus on and better serve our key market sectors, including the government of Singapore, higher education facilities in Australia, and cloud service providers across the region. In doing so, we intend to strengthen our footprint in Asia,” he added.