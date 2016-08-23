© pichetw dreamstime.com_

Assel invests in brand new SMT line

Polish EMS provider, Assel, has invested in a brand new SMT line – as well as refurbished its old manufacturing lines.

The company now have five high-speed and flexible SMT lines. Moreover, the company has also replaced some of the current pick & place machines in a different production line. The investment is related to new orders from current and new customers.



The investment will allow the company to increase its current SMT capacity and the replacement if the older machines will increase precision, performance and quality of placement, the company states in a press release.