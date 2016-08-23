© Rittal

Rittal invests €250 million in German production

With a new building in Haiger in Hesse, Germany – and the modernisation of its plants in Rittershausen and Hof, the company is readying its production in Germany for the future.

With EUR 250 million – Rittal’s largest investment to date – the company is building a new modern plant for the production of compact enclosures in Heiger. For this investment, the company is looking towards the concept of industry 4.0 as its guide – a highly efficient production, logistics and communication processes.



Production at the new facility is scheduled to start in 2018 and when ready it will employ about 290 people.



During the groundbreaking ceremony at Heiger, Dr. Friedhelm Loh announced that another plant will be build near Ritterhausen in the coming years.