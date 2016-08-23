© designersart dreamstime.com

Saab received order from New Zealand

Saab has received the first order, under a five-year agreement recently signed with the New Zealand Army, to deliver a high fidelity Tactical Engagement Simulation System (TESS).

This initial order will provide the army with a proven, off-the-shelf and technically advanced training system. The laser-based TESS capability will be delivered by Saab New Zealand, drawing on over 35 years of tactical engagement simulation design, delivery and support expertise.



“We look forward to working closely with the New Zealand Army to enhance its training outcomes. We are proud to deliver this significant training system to the New Zealand Army, which will now lead the region in the employment of advanced laser-based tactical engagement systems to support training,” says Saab Australasia Head of Training and Simulation, Inger Lawes.



“With this agreement and order for training systems, the New Zealand Army will have a market-leading live training system that will improve their training capability. We deliver a modern system that enables a wide range of training scenarios and the highest realism. This order further strengthens our market position within this field”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within business area Dynamics.