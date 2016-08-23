© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Foxconn investigating the death of two employees

EMS provider Foxconn is investigating two deaths at one of its manufacturing facilities in China.

The company – which has made efforts to improve its labour conditions after it came under scrutiny – has reported that a male employee was found dead outside one of its buildings in Zhengzhou on Thursday. A female employee died in a train accident on her way to work the following Friday, according to a Reuters report.



The company has not released any further information but has said that it is cooperating with the authorities in investigating the deaths.



"Our efforts are ongoing and we are determined to do whatever we can to anticipate the changing needs of our large workforce in China," Foxconn said in a statement Monday according to the report.