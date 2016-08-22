© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Sony names Teleplan as new partner for Xperia Care in Indonesia

Sony Mobile Communications has entered into a new partnership with Teleplan International and their service locations in Jakarta, Indonesia for the provision of supply chain and after-sales service solutions for Xperia smartphones in Indonesia.

With Teleplan, the network of service locations and drop-off points will be increased and will cover a wider area of the country. Teleplan Indonesia will work with Sony Mobile’s existing partner, PT. Teletama Artha Mandiri, to manage the after-sales services of Sony Mobile in the country.



“It is our commitment to provide the best experience for customers of our Xperia series smartphones and we believe that after- sales support is one important element in fulfilling this commitment,” said Oky Gunawan, Sony Mobile Market Head Indonesia.



“Our extensive knowledge and expertise in providing service solutions for connected devices e.g. smartphones will support Sony Mobile to increase customer satisfaction levels and brand experience. The satisfaction of Sony Mobile end-customers is the trusted measure of success. We will relentlessly pursue that goal,” commented Axel Herzhauser, VP Commercial for the APAC region at Teleplan on the new partnership.