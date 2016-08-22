© EOS (illustration purposes only!) Electronics Production | August 22, 2016
3D electronic printing to change the world?
Today, 3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) is not a new word any more. We've come a long way, despite it being a relatively new technology.
Google 3D printing and a wealth of websites – from informative to commercial – will pop up in your browser window:
You name it, the possibilities seem endless. But how about printed electronics? Now you will probably have “But!” on your lips. “That already exists.” True, but I am talking about a 3d printed electric toothbrush; fully functional and ready for being used. Is it possible?
Most will agree that the technology advances of recent years will make 3d printing more accessible. New materials will make it easier to fulfil this dream of “printing stuff at home when you need it”. To an extend anyway.
But, although the 3D printed products grew in complexity and in detail, most products still serve a single function. And while designers and engineers might already (very probably too) dream about far more complex and high-tech products, we have a good bit to go until then.
The secret to success is to combine electronics (such as sensors/switches/semiconductors/circuitry) as the object is being printed. US-based start-up Voxel8 – founded by the research group around Harvard professor Jennifer Lewis – has succeeded in developing a 3d printer technology that uses ink made of silver particles, which has a resistivity of less than 5.00×10-7 Ω-m. The Volex8 printer is also able to print the physical structure and circuitry simultaneously. The designer just places components when the design calls for it. The printer then continues with its work where it left off.
This technology – thanks to its accuracy and flexibility – will potentially offer cost savings for the PCB industry. It will also offer a seemingly endless choice when it comes to shape. I can also see a major – positive - impact when it comes to sustainability, as well as environmental protection.
The design process will be changed completely.
Interesting indeed and promising for the future of prototyping, although I have to say I prefer the look of selective laser sintering (sls). Beta Layout and his partner Laser Microelectronics have been experimenting in this area for some time now.
Hartmut Pfromm, Sales & Marketing Manager at Beta Layout, explains: “we started out to offer this service to our customers, but we are increasingly using it for our own prototyping services. The interesting thing is that we can print movable part in one go, without the need of assembly work at a later stage. It has been well received from our customers.”
The Aarberg-based company might even consider investing in a second EOS 3d printer. Hartmut Pfromm also hints on something new that they have been working on, but is reluctant to talk about it. "We are not quite ready to go public with it."
-----
Want to know about 3d printing and if and when you can print your next smartphone at home? Have a listen to Beta Layout during TEC Lund.
- 3d printed chocolate Ford Mustang
- 3d printed sugary treats
- 3d printed livers replicating the functions of a real liver
- etc.
You name it, the possibilities seem endless. But how about printed electronics? Now you will probably have “But!” on your lips. “That already exists.” True, but I am talking about a 3d printed electric toothbrush; fully functional and ready for being used. Is it possible?
Most will agree that the technology advances of recent years will make 3d printing more accessible. New materials will make it easier to fulfil this dream of “printing stuff at home when you need it”. To an extend anyway.
But, although the 3D printed products grew in complexity and in detail, most products still serve a single function. And while designers and engineers might already (very probably too) dream about far more complex and high-tech products, we have a good bit to go until then.
The secret to success is to combine electronics (such as sensors/switches/semiconductors/circuitry) as the object is being printed. US-based start-up Voxel8 – founded by the research group around Harvard professor Jennifer Lewis – has succeeded in developing a 3d printer technology that uses ink made of silver particles, which has a resistivity of less than 5.00×10-7 Ω-m. The Volex8 printer is also able to print the physical structure and circuitry simultaneously. The designer just places components when the design calls for it. The printer then continues with its work where it left off.
This technology – thanks to its accuracy and flexibility – will potentially offer cost savings for the PCB industry. It will also offer a seemingly endless choice when it comes to shape. I can also see a major – positive - impact when it comes to sustainability, as well as environmental protection.
The design process will be changed completely.
Interesting indeed and promising for the future of prototyping, although I have to say I prefer the look of selective laser sintering (sls). Beta Layout and his partner Laser Microelectronics have been experimenting in this area for some time now.
Hartmut Pfromm, Sales & Marketing Manager at Beta Layout, explains: “we started out to offer this service to our customers, but we are increasingly using it for our own prototyping services. The interesting thing is that we can print movable part in one go, without the need of assembly work at a later stage. It has been well received from our customers.”
The Aarberg-based company might even consider investing in a second EOS 3d printer. Hartmut Pfromm also hints on something new that they have been working on, but is reluctant to talk about it. "We are not quite ready to go public with it."
-----
Want to know about 3d printing and if and when you can print your next smartphone at home? Have a listen to Beta Layout during TEC Lund.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments