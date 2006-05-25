Fuba plans 8-layer PCB production in Dresden

A new single-spindle drilling machine is in use at Fuba Printed Circuit's plat in Dresden Germany, for drilling recording holes in inner layers. With this machine Fuba can process inner layers with a size of 750 mm x 610 mm and a thickness of 0.1 mm through 3.2 mm.

The measuring system of the manually loadable machine, manufactured by Cedal Equipment srl., is based on Heidenhain glass scales with a resolution of 1 µm and linear motors in the x-axis and y-axis. This system guarantees a repeat accuracy

of ± 4 µm.



The Dresden plant is now in a position to manufacture multi-layer circuit boards of more than 4 layers. Fuba plans to manufacture circuit boards up to 8 layers. “Once we go through a learning curve, optimize the process steps involved in the pressing process and the qualification of the operation the Dresden plant we surely be in a position to produce in multilayer boards of more than 8 layers“, said Joachim Völter, responsible for the introduction of the new system.